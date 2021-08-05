Assembly panel will 'soon consider' impeachment articles against Cuomo

ALBANY – The state Assembly Judiciary Committee announced Thursday it will "soon consider articles of impeachment" against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and gave him until Aug. 13 to provide his own evidence, another sign of the vise-like pressure building against the embattled governor.

In related development, a fifth county district attorney announced he’s launched a criminal investigation of the governor based on the findings of a report that said Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and broke multiple state and federal laws.

The Assembly is moving forward with impeachment as Cuomo, 63, a third-term Democrat, continues to resist increasing calls for his resignation – including from President Joe Biden and New York State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs.

The committee is considering findings in a report by Attorney General Letitia James that found Cuomo not only sexually harassed multiple women but also participated in an effort to discredit one of them.

"Counsel for the Committee have previously requested that the governor produce relevant documents in his possession. A subpoena was subsequently issued for such material," the Judiciary Committee said in a statement issued by its chairman, Assemb. Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove). "The Committee continues to expect full compliance from the governor."

Beyond harassment, the committee also is looking into nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 and Cuomo’s $5.1 book deal for a pandemic memoir. Even with the Aug. 13 deadline, it’s likely the impeachment committee will take till at least the third week of August to complete its report, sources said.

Meanwhile, Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes said he will request materials from the attorney general’s report and look into a groping incident that alleged occurred in his county in 2017.

Previously, prosecutors in Nassau, Manhattan, Westchester and Albany have said they too have opened investigations based on the James report.

The Nassau probe is based on an event that allegedly occurred on Sept. 23, 2019, at Belmont Park and involved a female state trooper who was a member of Cuomo’s personal security detail.

According to James’ report, Cuomo "ran the palm of his left hand across her stomach" and "pushed his hand back to her right hip where she kept her gun" while she held a door open for him during the event.

The trooper told investigators that the incident made her "completely violated because to me, like that’s between my chest and my privates," according to the report.

Though the specific event isn’t detailed in the report, Cuomo was on Long Island that day for a ceremonial groundbreaking at the New York Islanders new arena at Belmont Park.

Inside Cuomo’s inner circle, sources said that as of Thursday, he still plans to fight harassment accusations that he says are flawed. He has denied accusations of inappropriate touching and said his comments intended to convey warmth and comradery in a high-pressure atmosphere were misconstrued.