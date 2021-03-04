In her first national television interview, Charlotte Bennett said she felt Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was trying to proposition her for sex and that she had to "get out of this room as soon as possible."

Bennett, 25, whose accusations of sexual harassment has spurred an investigation of the governor, told CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell that she felt "deeply uncomfortable" in a one-on-one situation last year with the governor, who is 63.

"I thought 'he's trying to sleep with me,'" Bennett said. "Without explicitly saying it, he implied to me I was old enough … and he felt lonely."

With CBS, Bennett expanded on allegations she made in a New York Times interview published Saturday. In the article, she said Cuomo had made unwanted advances, asked about her sex life and asked whether she thought age made a difference in a relationship.

She became the second former aide to accuse the third-term Democrat of harassment.

Under heavy political pressure, Cuomo authorized State Attorney General Letitia James to oversee an investigation, complete with subpoena power.

He apologized Wednesday, saying he never intended to be inappropriate. But he said he isn't resigning.

The CBS interview was broadcast shortly after the first public opinion poll taken since Bennett's allegations showed mostly poor results for Cuomo — with his job approval rating down to 45%, down 30 percentage points from a year ago.

The Quinnipiac University survey, taken Tuesday and Wednesday, said 55% of respondents said the governor shouldn't resign while 40% said he should step down.

At the same time, 59% said he shouldn't run for reelection compared with 36% who said he should.

A year ago, Cuomo's approval rating was 72%.

"From popular to precarious, Governor Andrew Cuomo's political standing is on shaky ground. New Yorkers are not clamoring to have him step down at this stage, but they are signaling a willingness to show him to the exit door once his term is done," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow said.

Meanwhile at the State Capitol Thursday, legislators advanced bills through committees to curb some of Cuomo’s extraordinary power to create and amend laws during the state of emergency he declared when the COVID-19 pandemic hit New York state a year ago.

The Senate and Assembly each say they’ll vote on the measures Friday.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said the package of bills will require the governor to justify the extensions or modification of any of his existing orders every 30 days and prohibits Cuomo from issuing new directives regarding COVID-19.

The State Legislature continues to have the power to rescind any order by Cuomo or to fully end his extraordinary power during the state of emergency.

Republicans have said the measure is weak, and that Cuomo should be impeached over the sexual harassment charges and his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes.

"The increased oversight provisions essentially amount to asking the governor if he can maybe tell us what he’s going to do before he does it," Assemb. Ed Ra (R-Franklin Square) said. Ra said Cuomo retains most of his authority under the measures.

"If you already control which businesses can open and which ones are closed, how many people can gather in a private residence, how people worship, which schools are open, who gets a vaccine, and who can travel where, you don’t exactly need much new authority," Ra said.