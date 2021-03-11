ALBANY — Democrats who control the State Assembly hastily scheduled a members-only conference Thursday, shortly after a group of more than 55 state Democratic legislators released a letter calling for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to resign in the wake of new sexual harassment allegations.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) issued a one-sentence statement, saying: "In light of the allegations concerning the governor over the last several weeks, I will be meeting with members in conference today on potential paths forward."

Four days earlier, Heastie, while questioning Cuomo’s effectiveness in office, stopped short of calling for his resignation. Heastie’s view signaled to legislators and political observers the Assembly wanted to await an investigation into the harassment allegations that will be overseen by Attorney General Letitia James.

Heastie’s view also stood in contrast to his counterpart, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers), who had said Cuomo "must resign." She cited not only the harassment allegations but also a federal investigation into the Cuomo administration’s handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes. Stewart-Cousins said: "We need to govern without daily distraction."

Democrats hold more than two-thirds of the seats in the Senate and Assembly, giving them control of the agenda. Republicans, many of whom have called for Cuomo’s ouster, have limited influence.

The letter from the nearly five dozen Democratic state legislators said James’ investigation will continue, no matter what happens with the governor.

"In the meantime, the governor needs to put the people of New York first," the group said. "We have a lieutenant governor who can step in and lead for the remainder of the term, and this is what is best for New Yorkers in this critical time. It is time for Governor Cuomo to resign."

Of the 15 Long Island Democratic members in the Legislature, just one signed the letter: Assemb. Judy Griffin (D-Rockville Centre).