ALBANY — Forty-two of New York’s Democratic county chairs called Friday on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to resign and a former assistant to the governor who has accused him of groping her filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County Sheriff's Department, law-enforcement officials confirmed.

Law-enforcement officials confirmed nthe woman, identified in an attorney general's report as "executive assistant #1," filed the complaint with the sheriff's office, which notified the county district attorney's office. Four other district attorneys have said they are pursuing investigations involving the governor, but none have said they've received an official complaint yet.

The executive assistant told attorney general investigators Cuomo groped her breasts and butt while in the Executive Mansion, just blocks from the State Capitol, on at last two occasions, according to the report.

Meanwhile, dozens of Democratic leaders across the state called on Cuomo to step down immediately, another sign of the governor’s dwindling political support following the attorney general's report, which concluded he sexually harassed 11 women.

The chairs said they agree with Democratic President Joe Biden and State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs, who have said Cuomo should resign.

"We, the undersigned Democratic County chairs, call upon Governor Cuomo to immediately resign," they wrote in the statement. "We have individually called for his resignation, and now we do so with one voice. We thank him for his years of service to the great state of New York, which we all know he holds dear, but demand that he immediately step down. It's time to move on."

Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing. He has said some of the alleged events outlined in the report never happened or that some of the women misconstrued or misinterpreted some of his remarks, which he said were meant to convey warmth and camaraderie in a high-pressure atmosphere.

Combined with other chairs who previously called for the governor’s resignation, roughly three-fourths of the Democrats’ county-level leaders have called for Cuomo to step down. Others who previously called for Cuomo to resign who weren’t on the letter include Jacobs, who also serves as Nassau chairman, Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens), Queens chairman, and Suffolk County Chairman Richard Schaffer.

Following the findings of the sexual harassment investigation, the state Assembly has said it will accelerate an impeachment inquiry. It has given Cuomo until next Friday to supply any evidence he wishes the impeachment committee to consider.