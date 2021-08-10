ALBANY — Andrew M. Cuomo, bowing to immense pressure to leave office following multiple allegations of sexual harassment and the threat of becoming the first governor impeached since 1913, resigned Tuesday as the 56th governor of New York. The resignation will be effective in 14 days.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo-area former congresswoman and Cuomo’s two-time running mate, will take over and complete the more than 16 months remaining in Cuomo’s term.

Cuomo, 63, a third-term Democrat who had once vowed to "bring back integrity" to state government, said he could no longer serve because his tenure had become a distraction following a report, filed just a week ago, that found he had sexually harassed 11 women.

That report had accelerated a State Assembly impeachment proceeding. Cuomo's announcement came less than 24 hours after Assembly leaders outlined a schedule which would have likely culminated in the governor being impeached on charges by the end of August.

"I think, given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing," Cuomo said in an address from his Manhattan office.

Cuomo, who once vowed to "bring back intergrity" to state government, will become the second New York governor to resign this century. Eliot Spitzer stepped down under pressure in 2008 after being caught in a prostitution scandal.

When Attorney General Letitia James released her report on the harassment allegations on Aug. 3, Cuomo called the claims mostly false, but apologized if he ever touched or spoke to any of the women in a way that made them uncomfortable. He said he learned from his mistakes, but could not continue in office in a political environment that is "too hot" and "too reactionary."

Just prior to his address, his attorney, Rita Glavin, strongly criticized the attorney general's investigation and said the looming impeachment process "will not be fair" to Cuomo -- foreshadowing what the governor would say just a few minutes later.

The governor said impeachment proceedings would last months, cost millions of dollars and "brutalize people."

"All that time will be wasted," Cuomo said. "This is one of the most challenging times in a generation. Our government needs to function. Government needs to perform … "

"And wasting energy on distractions is the last thing that state government should do and I cannot be the cause of that," Cuomo said.

Speaking into the cameras and with his voice catching, he added: "I love New York and I love you and everything I have ever done has been motivated by that love."

In closing, the governor addressed his three adult daughters.

"Your dad made a mistake and he apologized and he learned from it. And that what life is about," the governor said. "I know political process is flawed … But don't give it up on it because government is still the best vehicle for making positive social change."

Moments after the governor’s announcement, Hochul said on Twitter. "I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers. As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th governor."

Cuomo's departure marked a sudden and stunning fall.

Cuomo had been one of New York’s most accomplished governors, spearheading a property-tax cap, legalization of same-sex marriage and a minimum wage hike. He crushed opponents during three successful gubernatorial campaigns and had been raising funds for a fourth run.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, his daily, televised briefings in 2020 skyrocketed his popularity, won him an Emmy Award and had some suggesting he replace Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate.

But his reputation and hold on office began to crash when 11 women came forward to accuse him of sexual harassment. It sparked an attorney general’s investigation — which, completed just a week ago, backed the women.

It also sparked the state Assembly to launch an impeachment committee to look not only at sexual harassment but also nursing home deaths because of COVID-19 and Cuomo’s policies, reports that Cuomo family members and friends got priority access to COVID-19 tests when supplies were low, and reports that Cuomo used staff to help him write a pandemic memoir that netted him a $5.1 million book deal.

Away from the cameras, Cuomo ran state government in a bullying style that cost him political allies and hid what was widespread discontent with the governor in political circles, until young women staffers began speaking up about harassment allegations last December.

His style, described by his former top adviser as "two speeds: get along or kill," also served to keep critics largely silent in fear of retribution.

But the dam of silence began to break in December when a former aide alleged Cuomo had sexually harassed her. It broke wide-open in February when a Queens assemblyman went public with a phone call in which he said Cuomo berated and threatened to "destroy" him because he was critical about the governor’s nursing home policies amid the pandemic.

Cuomo denied it, but the story of the phone call persuaded others to go public with stories of Cuomo bullying and harassment. Rapidly and steadily, a number of former and current women aides — some nearly 40 years younger than the governor — began pouring forth with complaints of sexual harassment.

That prompted calls for Cuomo’s resignation, which he staved off by consenting to allow Attorney General Letitia James investigate the claims.

After a five-month probe, James released her report just a week ago, concluding the governor indeed had harassed 11 women.

Two days later, Brittany Commisso, one of the women, filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo with the Albany County Sheriff’s Department. She alleged Cuomo groped her butt and breasts on more than one occasion at the Executive Mansion, the governor’s residence just blocks away from the State Capitol.

Cuomo had resisted from Democratic Party leaders and even President Joe Biden to resign.

The governor maintained he committed no wrongdoing and that some of the allegations — including Commisso’s — never happened.

But at the same time, the Assembly accelerated impeachment proceedings, giving Cuomo till Friday to deliver any evidence he wanted considered. On Monday, the Assembly outlined a schedule which indicated it could vote on impeachment charges by the end of August.