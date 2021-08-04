Pressure was mounting Wednesday for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to resign, with more allies abandoning him, two more district attorneys announcing criminal investigations and Democrats worrying about the impact of what could be a two-month-long impeachment process.

More representatives from Cuomo’s core supporters, including leading labor unions, called for him to step down in the wake of a report from Attorney General Letitia James that concluded the governor sexually harassed 11 women and, in doing so, broke multiple state and federal laws.

Sources said Cuomo’s inner circle was weighing whether to continue to press his case to the public as early as this afternoon, bypassing political leaders and the media and letting the third-term Democrat speak to New Yorkers in a video or a live address.

But others were contending the next appearance by Cuomo should be about resigning – noting he has no support to survive impeachment even in a Democratic-controlled Legislature.

"It's over. There's no gray area. There's no maybe. There's no scenario in which the governor survives this," Sen. James Skoufis (D-Cornwall) said on Fox News Wednesday.

'If the governor wants to put us through this exercise and force us to go through this drama for the next couple of months, that's his right to do so, I suppose," Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria) said. " But it seems like we all know where this is heading."

Also new Wednesday, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. announced they are requested materials from James' report to pursue investigations related to the alleged harassment incidents. Along with Albany, this makes three local prosecutors to begin pursuing possible criminal charges against the governor.

Meanwhile, more unions – which provided essential support for Cuomo in his election campaigns – abandoned him a day after the James’ report.

Even while citing Cuomo’s success in raising New York’s minimum wage, the AFL-CIO and the Retail Wholesale and Department Store Union said they could no longer support the Democrat.

"Governor Cuomo needs to recognize the harm he has caused the women who have bravely come forward. While we acknowledge the good things he has achieved, now is the time for Governor Cuomo to resign," the RDWSU said in a statement Wednesday.

Mario Cilento, AFL-CIO state president and frequent ally at numerous Cuomo events over the governor's 11 years in office, said: "There must be accountability without exception. Governor Cuomo can no longer lead the state."

This came after President Joe Biden – a longtime Cuomo friend and ally – said Tuesday the governor should step down.

The loss of key supporters was just one of the fast-moving developments in the scandal engulfing the third-term Democratic governor.

James’ report spurred the Albany County district attorney to disclose Tuesday he is pursuing a criminal investigation related to at least one of the incidents. It also sparked a three-hour emergency meeting of Assembly Democrats – the Capitol faction that controls the impeachment process -- who emerged to say that no one defended the governor and that they would accelerate an impeachment inquiry "expeditiously."

If the Legislature moves to impeach – the Assembly would charge the governor, the Senate would act as jury – Democrats said Cuomo would have little chance of acquittal.

"It was overwhelming. Impeach. ASAP," one Democrat told Newsday about the closed-door Assembly meeting.

Even if the state Assembly accelerates the process, impeachment could still take six weeks or more, officials said. The house Judiciary Committee – scheduled to meet Monday – must first complete its findings and recommendations. Along with sexual harassment, it has been investigating nursing home deaths and Cuomo’s $5.1 million deal for a pandemic memoir.

Finishing its report would take at least a couple of weeks if not more, sources said, pushing it toward September. Then, by law, the Senate couldn’t begin an impeachment trial for at least 30 days after receiving charges from the Assembly.

That would push the process into October or November – when local elections are taking place – a scenario some Democrats want to avoid, not only for the impact on candidates but also the potential overall drag on the party.