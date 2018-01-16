Cuomo to propose state budget amid deficit, expected aid cuts

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is slated to propose a state budget Tuesday outlining his ideas for dealing with rising education and health care costs while juggling a deficit and expecting federal cuts from Washington.

Unlike past years, the state might not have the money to promise record increases in K-12 education aid, “free” college tuition programs and splashy infrastructure initiatives like a “third rail” for the Long Island Rail Road.

Among the major initiatives, Cuomo, a Democrat now in his eighth year in office, is expected to roll out a plan that calls for big changes in the state’s income and payroll taxes in response to a Republican-driven federal tax overhaul. Some are calling Cuomo’s idea to shift how New Yorkers pay taxes a risky end-run on the new federal law.

At the same time, Cuomo will have to show his ideas for dealing with a state budget deficit that, if he keeps spending increases below a self-imposed cap of 2 percent, will run about $1.8 billion. Adding to the intrigue, the Cuomo administration has said it might take a $2 billion hit on federal aid.

“We have unprecedented challenges ahead on every level,” Cuomo said in his State of the State address Jan. 3.

The current budget totals around $163 billion. But that includes nearly $10 billion in “extraordinary” federal aid for implementing Obamacare and continuing to dole out superstorm Sandy relief, two pots of money that have been expected to decrease.

That said, Cuomo, in the Jan. 3 speech, proposed a number of initiatives, such as continuing to fund a raft of local — and sometimes controversial — economic development initiatives, a new state park in Queens and new subway stations. Cuomo also is under fire for the troubled mass transit system, but has blamed the state legislature and New York City for lack of funding help.

Schools, too, have acknowledged the financial situation. In December, the state Board of Regents, citing falling state revenue, asked for a $1.6 billion boost in k-12 school spending. That large number is actually a smaller request than a year ago, when Regents called for a $2.1 billion increase.

Republicans have taken a wait-and-see stance on the governor’s plans.

“I don’t know how the heck anyone can conceive of paying for everything that was laid out,” Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan (R-East Northport), said after the State of the State address. “I always respect the ambition, but at some point, somebody’s got to pay for it.”

Lawmakers are supposed to adopt a budget by April 1, the start of the 2018-19 fiscal year.