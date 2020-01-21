ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday is scheduled to explain how he plans to pay for a $6.1 billion budget deficit without reducing funding to hospitals and nursing homes or by reducing school aid, all without slamming taxpayers.

His 10th state budget presentation at 1 p.m. will reveal some tough choices in a spending plan expected to exceed the current $175 billion budget. But on Monday Cuomo tried to downplay the deficit.

“A deficit means a shortfall against projected growth,” he told reporters in a teleconference. “It does not mean a shortfall from a negative number to zero … So when you have a deficit you need to moderate the projected growth in the budget. That is different from cuts.

“Don’t worry, we have had much more difficult financial situations than this one,” he said. “We are going to have a very bold agenda that I think is going to be very impressive … and we are going to find the funding to do that.”

Independent analysts have blamed overspending through progressive measures to expand Medicaid and raise the minimum wage of workers, including healthcare workers, to $15 an hour. They also warn against using fiscal gimmicks to address the deficit at a time when tax revenues are robust. Last year Cuomo shifted a $2 billion Medicaid cost into future years.

School districts are bracing for Cuomo's aid proposal. Under a state law, school districts this year can raise their local tax levies by only 1.8 percent cap. To exceed the cap, most districts would need the approval of 60 percent of district voters in the May budget votes.

Cuomo is also expected to continue to insert his policy objectives into the budget process under which he has extraordinary leverage over the Legislature. Cuomo’s plans include legalizing marijuana for adults 21 years old and older and using it to raise an estimated $300 million in taxes. He also has said he expects to make changes in the state’s new measure that ends cash bail for misdemeanors and the lowest felonies that law defines as being without violent intent. The objective of the law is to keep suspects from languishing for months in jail awaiting trial only because they can’t afford bail. Law enforcement and Republicans have criticized the law since it was effective Jan. 1 by highlighting cases in which suspects turned free were arrested for additional crimes.

Other proposals that hinge on the budget include Cuomo’s proposal to reduce the corporate tax rate for small businesses to 4 percent from 6.5 percent; tripling the income cut-off for the tax so more farmers and sole proprietors may benefit; making investment tax credits for farmers in their tax returns; investing $300 million on the Erie Canal to encourage job creation and flood control; and repealing a penalty that protects "S corporations."

S corporations are small businesses such as farms, family stores and law firms that don't pay federal income taxes but instead choose to pass corporate income and credits directly to shareholders for tax purposes.

The deficit is driven by $4 billion in unanticipated spending on Medicaid, which is the state and federal healthcare program that funds hospitals, nursing homes and care for the poor. The state’s progressive goals of insuring more New Yorkers and raising the minimum wage to $15 increased healthcare labor costs. The independent Citizens Budget Commission cited both as drivers of the deficit.

In his State of the State speech, Cuomo blamed counties for their administration of the program and federal aid cuts. County officials worry that Cuomo will increase their costs, including Suffolk and Nassau, which could further increase some of the highest property taxes in the nation.

On Monday, Cuomo refused to say if counties and their taxpayers will pay more.

“We do have structural issues in the growth of the Medicaid program and structural issues that need to be addressed,” Cuomo said. “That is exacerbated by the fact that the state now pays a much larger percentage of Medicaid than in the past.” He said that since the state took over the annual growth of Medicaid from counties to help contain property tax increases, counties have had less incentive to “run that program in an economical way … and police and monitor.”