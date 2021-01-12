Cuomo: Cap broadband service at $15 a month for low-income NYers

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday proposed mandating companies to charge no more than $15 per month for broadband internet service for low-income New Yorkers, saying access and affordability is a high-priority in the COVID-19 economy.

Cuomo, a Democrat, offered the proposal as part of what he’s calling a weeklong rollout of his agenda for the 2021 session of the State Legislature.

Other proposals unveiled Tuesday include a series of "pop up" performance arts venues and festivals to revive music and theater in the state, expansion of rapid virus test sites to more quickly allow customers back to restaurants and theaters, and incentives to convert office space to affordable housing.

Cuomo said broadband internet service is available to 98% of New York residents. But too many can’t afford it and are being "left behind" as businesses and schools shift more activities online because of the pandemic.

"Access without affordability is meaningless," Cuomo said in a speech at the State Capitol. "Without broadband, telemedicine is not an option. Without broadband, you can’t apply for jobs."

The session began last week and runs through June 10. The key date is April 1, the deadline for Cuomo and legislators to adopt a state budget which often also covers policy issues such as broadband access.