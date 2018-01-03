ALBANY — Taking aim at Washington, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo used his State of the State address Wednesday to announce he will sue the federal government over the recently approved tax plan, saying it unconstitutionally burdens New Yorkers.

Cuomo, a Democrat in his eighth year in office, said the plan amounts to “double taxation” because it restricts individuals’ ability to deduct from federal taxes the amount they pay in state and local property taxes, ending standard tax-code practice.

“Make no mistake: This law will hurt New York,” Cuomo said in an early transcript of his speech. He noted that the state already faced at least a $4 billion deficit and is expecting another $2 billion cuts in federal aid.

In conjunction, Cuomo also said he would soon announce a “major shift” in the state tax code that could “restructure the current income and payroll tax system.” He didn’t provide details; aides said those would come when the governor proposes a state budget, expected Jan. 16.

Cuomo also vowed to back an effort to “repeal and replace” the new tax law, which Republican President Donald Trump signed in December.

In the annual address, Cuomo reiterated a combination of proposals he had rolled out in the previous weeks and revived some proposals from previous years. Those included:

Ban the use of taxpayers’ funds to settle sexual harassment lawsuits involving any level of state and local governments and prevent courts from accepting confidential settlements unless the victim agrees.

Sue pharmaceutical opioid distributors for violating “their duty by selling large amounts of painkillers that were then diverted fro illicit uses, helping to contribute to the opioid epidemic.”

End cash bail for people arrested on misdemeanor and nonviolent felony charges as part of a package of criminal justice measures. Also, ban the seizing of assets of defendants unless an arrest is made as well as easing the re-entry of convicted people from prison to communities.

Cuomo’s eighth State of the State address occurred against a backdrop of a widening state deficit, a potential revenue hit from Washington, a beleaguered New York City subway system, an uneasy State Senate and an array of political-corruption trials. And it’s an election year.

With Michael Gormley