Andrew Cuomo: U.S. was 'never that great' due to treatment of women

Cuomo, who faces a Democratic primary in less than a month, made the remarks at a bill signing event in Manhattan during which he highlighted what he saw as Trump's derisive treatment of women.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at Touro Law School in Centeral Islip Wednesday Aug.. 8, 2018. Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday sought to deride President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, saying the nation “was never that great” and has “not reached greatness” yet.

 Cuomo, who faces a Democratic primary in less than a month, made the remarks at a bill signing event in Manhattan during which he highlighted what he saw as Trump’s derisive treatment of women. As Cuomo has been criticized by Democratic foe Cynthia Nixon, he also has ratcheted up his attacks on the Republican president.  

  “He has it on his hat: ‘Make America great again.’ What does that mean?” Cuomo said. “The whole concept is retrospective. What do you want to go back to, Mr. President? . . . We’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great. We have not reached greatness. We will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged. We will reach greatness when discrimination and stereotyping against women . . . is gone.”

 Cuomo went on to say, “We have not yet fully liberated women” in America.

 Republicans pounced on Cuomo’s remarks. The GOP state committee said Cuomo’s “statement that America was never that great is a shocking insult to the people of our country.” Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro said Cuomo “should be ashamed of himself.”

 “America, with its imperfections, has always been great,” Molinaro said in statement issued shortly after Cuomo’s news conference. “This governor is so determined to distract voters from his failed policies and corrupted administration that he’s willing to dismiss the steady, determined march of the American people, making and remaking the greatness of America. Mr. Cuomo owes the nation an apology.”

