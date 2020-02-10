ALBANY — The state filed a lawsuit Monday against the Trump administration to try to overturn a federal suspension of New Yorkers from joining “trusted traveler” programs, which allow pre-approved citizens to get through airport security faster.

"We are fighting back and will be using every tool available to us to do so," Cuomo said.

Attorney General Letitia James in filing the suit argued that the Trump administration is using the "trusted traveler" programs as a "political weapon."

Earlier Monday, Cuomo said he is waiting to hear from the White House on his formal request for a meeting to negotiate an end to the conflict, which raged over the weekend. Cuomo said there is hope for New York travelers because Trump’s position is “bizarre and illegal and retaliatory and gratuitous.”

“So, we will see what happens,” Cuomo said Monday in announcing the development on WAMC public radio in Albany.

Cuomo had turned up the heat on the feud Friday when he accused Trump of “political extortion.”

There was no immediate comment from the White House.

Hanging in the balance are 175,000 New Yorkers who benefit from the 'trusted traveler" programs such as Global Entry, which allow prequalified travelers to enter and exit U.S. borders by air, sea and land using much shorter lines and to avoid removing shoes, belts and light jackets. Another 80,000 have applied for the programs. Some of the programs also serve truckers making frequent border crossings to Canada.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

New Yorkers already in the programs won't be able to re-enroll after their five-year membership expires.

The ban does not include the five-year TSA Precheck program for airport screening.

Last week, the federal Department of Homeland Security said it was imposing the restrictions because of the state’s Green Light Law, which became effective Dec. 14. That law allows immigrants without proper documentation to obtain a low-level driver’s license that is “not for federal purposes.” But the law also denies federal immigration enforcement agencies access to the state Department of Motor Vehicle records unless they obtain a court order.

On Friday the acting director of homeland security said he would restore New Yorkers to the program if Cuomo changed or repealed the law.

Cuomo flatly refused that offer, calling it “political extortion.”

Cuomo has said federal agents have been harsh in aggressively arresting and deporting undocumented immigrants, including those who have lived for years and prospered in New York or who are seeking asylum from terrorists and thugs.

Cuomo said over the weekend that the federal homeland security department could get all the criminal records it needs from the FBI. The state already provides the FBI with all its criminal records.

On Monday, Cuomo also clarified the fog of the weekend’s tweets and news releases between he and Trump by saying Trump had expected Cuomo to attend the National Governors Association dinner at the White House. Cuomo attended the meeting of the NGA, of which he is vice chairman, but not the White House dinner.

Trump had tweeted on Saturday that Cuomo canceled a meeting, which Cuomo had denied: “Governor Cuomo wanted to see me this weekend. He just canceled. Very hard to work with New York — So stupid. All they do is sue me all the time!”

“I was never attending that because I was headed back to Albany in the afternoon,” Cuomo said. “I never said I was going to the dinner … it’s a social event with all the governors at the conference … I don’t want to have a drink, I want to have a meeting.”