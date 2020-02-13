Cuomo: I don't expect to win over Trump on 'trusted traveler' issue

ALBANY — Hours before his meeting with President Donald Trump to try to restore New Yorkers to “trusted traveler” programs at airport security checkpoints, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said that he doesn’t expect to win his argument.

But Cuomo said Trump’s refusal to overturn the U.S. Department of Homeland Security decision that banned New Yorkers from the federal programs will help New York’s lawsuit. That lawsuit claims the federal action made last week was done for political purposes and was punitive against the Democratic state, which has provided driver’s licenses to immigrants here illegally.

“Do I have a high expectation of success? No,” Cuomo said at a Manhattan press event before flying to Washington. “But it makes me feel better that I did all I could … I feel that is my role.”

Soon after, Trump tweeted: “I’m seeing Governor Cuomo today at The White House. He must understand that National Security far exceeds politics. New York must stop all of its unnecessary lawsuits & harrassment, start cleaning itself up, and lowering taxes. Build relationships, but don’t bring Fredo!"

Cuomo considers the nickname "Fredo" an ethnic slur.

A week ago, the U.S. Department of Homeland security stopped accepting New Yorkers into its trusted traveler programs including Global Entry. The federal agency also said it won’t renew New Yorkers’ current memberships when they expire after five years. Federal officials blamed New York’s new Green Light Law, which provides lower level driver’s licenses to those living in the country illegally.

The Green Light Law also prohibits the federal agency from access to the state’s full Department of Motor Vehicles database without securing individual court orders for each record. Cuomo said he fears the driver’s license records would be used by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to arrest and deport those immigrant in the country illegally.

On Thursday, Cuomo said he will again propose his compromise to Trump and ask him to overrule his Homeland Security department. Cuomo is proposing to allow the federal agency to request on a case-by-case basis the driver’s licenses of New Yorkers who apply and go through the lengthy process to join one of the trusted traveler programs reserved for U.S. citizens and legal residents. But Cuomo won’t turn over the records of those living in the country illegally, who he said wouldn’t apply for trusted traveler status out of fear of deportation in the first place.

Cuomo’s compromise has already been rejected by the homeland security acting director, who said the department needs the state’s entire database.

“I’m going to go and just present the facts,” Cuomo said. “If they are making a decision on the facts, I think they will agree with our decision … problem solved.”

If not, “we have a lawsuit,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said Trump’s denial will show the federal decision is an “abuse of power … that it’s all politics, and retaliation and reprisal because we give licenses to undocumented immigrants.”