Trump says he will deny vaccine to NY, faulting Cuomo

ALBANY – President Donald Trump said Friday that he will deny a COVID-19 vaccine to New Yorkers until Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ends his plans to delay distribution until the state determines whether the vaccine is safe.

"For political reasons the governor decided to say … he wants to take his time with the vaccine," Trump said. "He doesn’t trust where the vaccine is coming from … he doesn’t trust that it’s this White House," Trump said in Washington.

"So. we won’t be delivering it to New York," Trump said. "Governor Cuomo will have to let us know when he is ready for it."

Cuomo has said the state needs to consult with experts before the vaccine approved by the Trump administration is distributed to New Yorkers because the governor Trump was making decisions based on politics rather than science.