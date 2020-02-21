TODAY'S PAPER
Cuomo offers proposal to restore NYers to 'trusted traveler' programs at airports

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo is trying

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo is trying to get the federal government to again allow New Yorkers to join or re-register for "trusted traveler" programs. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Michael Gormley michael.gormley@newsday.com @GormleyAlbany
ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Friday offered a new compromise to restore New Yorkers to federal “trusted traveler” programs that help speed people through airport security.

Cuomo in a teleconference call with reporters proposed to provide the state’s full database of driver’s licenses to the federal Department of Homeland Security in an effort to get the agency to end its ban on New Yorkers from joining or re-registering for the programs.

But Cuomo said the database would be stripped of Social Security records that could identify people in the country illegally.

The Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has said it needs the full database, without restrictions, to conduct law enforcement actions and protect police officers.

Homeland Security spokeswoman Heather Swift wouldn’t comment Friday on Cuomo’s latest proposal. But Swift said the state and the administration of President Donald Trump were continuing to seek a resolution.

On Thursday, the department rejected Cuomo’s first compromise plan to provide driver’s licenses for those who applied for trusted traveler programs, which are available only to U.S. citizens and legal residents. Cuomo suggested that no one living in the country illegally would apply for those programs.

Homeland Security has banned New Yorkers from joining or re-registering for several trusted traveler programs because of the state’s Green Light Law. The state law, which was effective Dec. 14, allows people who are in the country illegally to obtain driver’s licenses.

The state law also denies federal immigration enforcement officers access to Department of Motor Vehicles records in a form that could identify people in the country illegally. Cuomo expressed concern that federal immigration agents would use the full records to find and deport people.

Also Friday, Cuomo expressed concern the federal government next would try to exclude New Yorkers from the timesaving PreCheck program at airports if the state continues to deny driver’s license records to the Trump administration.

Swift called Cuomo’s speculation “false.”

Acting Customs Director Matthew Albence said Thursday the dispute was not about immigration but about law enforcement. Albence said his agency needs the full state database of licensed drivers to secure search warrants and investigate crimes including murder, rape and child sex abuse.

Albence also said the records would be used in enforcing immigration laws, but denied ICE would use them to find and deport immigrants.

Cuomo accused the Trump administration of “playing a game ... What’s going on is, ‘Let’s increase pressure on the governor.’ So, now I have all the trusted travelers calling me: ‘Please do whatever you have to do. I don’t want to wait on line.’”

“I think they are doing it to increase pressure and increase pressure until I say, ‘OK, I will give you the DMV database,’” Cuomo said. “And I won’t do that.”

Michael Gormley has worked for Newsday since 2013, covering state government, politics and issues. He has covered Albany since 2001.

