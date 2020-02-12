TODAY'S PAPER
Cuomo: I'll meet with Trump over trusted traveler programs, DMV records

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at a bill signing

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at a bill signing ceremony in New York on Feb. 25, 2019. Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

By Michael Gormley michael.gormley@newsday.com @GormleyAlbany
ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said he will meet with President Donald Trump Thursday to try to restore New Yorkers to “trusted traveler” programs that allow its pre-cleared members to get through airport security faster.

Cuomo will tell Trump that he will provide state driver’s license records on a case-by-case basis only for the trusted traveler programs, but won’t turn over the Department of Motor Vehicles database that includes immigrants here illegally, a Cuomo official said Wednesday.

Based on statements by the federal Department of Homeland Security, that option may not be enough. Federal officials said they need the whole database — as they have from other states — to make background checks of individuals.

Federal homeland security officials blocked New Yorkers from joining and renewing membership in trusted traveler programs including Global Entry because of the state’s Green Light Law. That law effective Dec. 14 provides low-level driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants and also denied those records to federal officials. Cuomo said he fears federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would use those records to find, arrest and deport immigrants.

“We think ICE will use it to just attack people,” Cuomo told WRCN on Long Island Wednesday.

Cuomo’s proposal to Trump will be to provide driver’s license records for individuals after they have entered the lengthy process to join the federal trusted traveler programs. That includes verification of citizenship or legal residence and requires a face-to-face interview with a federal official.

Cuomo had argued the driver’s licenses weren’t needed because no undocumented immigrant is going to face a federal official because of the risk of deportation.

Instead, Cuomo claims Trump has a political, rather than a public safety aim.

“They just want to make political hay out of it because immigration is a big issue for them and they want to use immigration in the elections,” Cuomo said Wednesday. “Everything he does is political.”

There was no immediate comment from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Michael Gormley has worked for Newsday since 2013, covering state government, politics and issues. He has covered Albany since 2001.

