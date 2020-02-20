Cuomo again pushes ban of flavored nicotine vape products

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday that he wanted to ban flavored nicotine vaping products in New York State, restrict vaping ads, and authorize the health department to regulate vaping carrier oils.

Speaking in Manhattan, Cuomo said he also wanted to restrict sales of e-cigarettes to registered retailers and ban the products from being sold by phone, mail or online.

The governor's earlier attempt to ban flavored vaping products was put on hold last year by a state court. That ban was done within the executive branch. What Cuomo announced Thursday would be a law.

"We think it would be the best law in the United States, now we just have to get it passed, and I want my colleagues in the legislature to know, in the Assembly and the Senate, this is literally a matter of life and death," Cuomo said in a statement. "Literally every day more kids are getting addicted — this is a top priority."