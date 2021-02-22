ALBANY — The State Senate is planning to vote today on a package of nursing home oversight bills, including mandates on inspections and fatality reporting.

One of the measures would require the state Health Department to record COVID-19 deaths of nursing home residents as "nursing home deaths" even if the patient, upon becoming ill, was transferred to a hospital where he or she died.

The bill is the Legislature’s response to the growing controversy over Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration not counting such fatalities as nursing home deaths. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the administration's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes.

"The tragic situation in our nursing homes remains a heartbreaking reminder of the toll this pandemic has taken and has made it clear that real reforms are needed," Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. "The Senate Majority is taking action to deliver meaningful results by increasing transparency and raising the standard of care provided at these facilities

The Democratic-led Senate introduced the 11 bills earlier this year. Upon passage, the measures will go the Democratic-run State Assembly.

Among the proposals, one would require a nursing home to spend at least 70% of its revenue on direct patient care.

Another would require facilities to disclose in writing to residents’ family members health and safety violations and other actions taken against a facility. Another would mandate infection-control audits.

Cuomo, facing blowback on several fronts, unveiled his own nursing home legislation package last week. It too includes the so-called 70% bill as well as giving homes 30 days to rectify some violations and increasing penalties for public-health law violations.