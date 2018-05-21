Cynthia Nixon will take Cuomo challenge to Dems’ convention

ALBANY — In an unexpected turn, Cynthia Nixon said Monday she would attend the state Democrats’ convention this week at Hofstra University, saying she “won’t be scared out of the room.”

Nixon, a star of the former HBO series “Sex and the City,” is challenging Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, also a Democrat, for the party’s nomination. She won the endorsement of the Working Families Party at its convention on Saturday and has been angling to run as a more progressive alternative to Cuomo.

With her announcement on Monday that she would be on hand in Hempstead this week, Nixon made it clear she was hoping to steal some of the governor’s limelight. The Democratic party’s convention will take place Wednesday and Thursday — coinciding with the state Republicans’ convention in New York City — and the gubernatorial vote is set for the latter.

Nixon used the opportunity to try to paint Cuomo as a closet Republican, citing the number of Republicans he has hired over the years as well as policies of his that Republicans have applauded.

“The governor and his allies have bullied progressive community groups and rallied the full force of the big-money establishment because they know he doesn’t have any progressive credentials to stand on,” Nixon said in a statement on Monday. “But I won’t be scared out of the room. New Yorkers deserve a choice.”

Nixon didn’t say whether she would look to be officially nominated for governor by the Democrats. This would require garnering 25 percent of the delegates’ vote at the convention — a threshold that would put her on the primary ballot automatically, without her having to gather petition signatures, as she has said she plans to do.

The Cuomo campaign had no immediate comment.