Cynthia Nixon: Democrats need to let black women lead party

Gubernatorial candidate Nixon called black women the “cornerstone” and “backbone” of the Democratic Party.

New York candidate for governor Cynthia Nixon at

New York candidate for governor Cynthia Nixon at her first campaign stop on March 20, 2018, after announcing she will challenge Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Photo Credit: AP / Bebeto Matthews

By The Associated Press
New York Democratic gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon has cited the exclusion of a black female legislative leader from the state’s budget negotiations as an example of where the Democratic Party needs to improve when it comes to promoting women leaders.

During the “Sex and the City” star’s first national television interview, which aired Wednesday on “The Wendy Williams Show,” Nixon called black women the “cornerstone” and “backbone” of the Democratic Party.

But Nixon added that black women will stop showing up for the Democratic Party “if the Democratic Party doesn’t start showing up for them.”

Her comment came after she mentioned that Andrea Stewart-Cousins wasn’t included in weeks of closed-door talks that led to last Sunday’s passage of the budget. Stewart-Cousins leads the state Senate’s mainstream Democrats.

