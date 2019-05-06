TODAY'S PAPER
Ex-day laborer pleads guilty in socialite bludgeoning death

By The Associated Press
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A former day laborer who bludgeoned a socialite to death at her family's suburban New York estate has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

The Journal News says Esdras Marroquin Gomez pleaded guilty on Monday and admitted to killing 83-year-old Lois Colley at her 300-acre (1.2-square-kilometer) North Salem estate in November 2015.

Authorities said Gomez hit Colley with a fire extinguisher during a confrontation. They said he said he had been injured at the family's property, Windswept Farm, and had been pursuing a worker's compensation claim.

He fled to his native Guatemala and then Mexico before he was apprehended.

The Westchester County judge said Gomez will get at least 20 years to life in prison when he's sentenced on June 13.

