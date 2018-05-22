This year’s Democratic state convention isn’t shaping up to be the sleepy affair of conventions past.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is facing a high-profile challenger, Cynthia Nixon, who is promising to make an uninvited guest appearance.

The party doesn’t have an attorney general nominee following the resignation of the ex-incumbent, Eric T. Schneiderman, amid a sexual-assault scandal that drew national headlines.

Hillary Clinton, the party’s 2016 presidential nominee, is wading into New York’s contests and will endorse Cuomo – one of her rare ventures back into elections since her loss to President Donald Trump.

Adding to the intrigue, Trump himself will be appearing elsewhere on Long Island on Wednesday, the very day the Democrats open the convention, and at the very same time that Clinton delivers a keynote speech — which might be the factor that overshadows all others.

“I think it will, not only because Cuomo is there, but also having Hillary Clinton make the keynote address,” said Jeanne Zaino, an Iona College political scientist. “Cuomo is trying to solidify this message — the idea of making New York the state that is leading the resistance against the Republicans in Congress, the Trump administration and everything going on in D.C.”

And that, Zaino said, is “a pretty sound message this year in a state like New York.”

Even if Trump weren’t going to be in Bethpage while the New York Democrats are in Hempstead, the president would certainly be front and center at the convention, political veterans said.

“I think we will hear a lot about [Trump] because that’s what’s on the minds of most Democrats in New York,” Assemb. Joseph Lentol (D-Brooklyn), who has been a legislator since 1973, said in sizing up this convention. “Democrats across the state are interested in anyone who wants to take on” the president’s agenda.

Four years ago at the Democrats’ 2014 convention in Huntington, there was little news save when Cuomo announced a new running mate for lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul. The buzz about that gathering was ho-hum compared with the intrigue leading up to this convention, which takes place at Hofstra University.

For one thing, Cuomo has a vocal opponent who has been lobbing verbal grenades his way. Nixon declared her challenge to Cuomo in March, calling him a “fake Democrat.” Although Cuomo faced another progressive opponent in 2014, Nixon presents a stronger challenge than Fordham University professor Zephyr Teachout.

Cuomo and other Democrats tried to talk Hochul, now the lieutenant governor, into running for a Buffalo-area congressional seat against Rep. Chris Collins (R-Clarence). But she resisted publicly and will run for re-election.

And Schneiderman, who had looked like a strong candidate to win a third term, resigned abruptly on May 7, just three hours after The New Yorker magazine revealed that four women had accused him of choking, slapping and threatening them. Immediately after, more than 10 Democrats expressed interest in the post.

Many dropped out as the party appeared to coalesce around New York Public Advocate Tish James. But the day before the convention, another strong candidate emerged in Leecia Eve, a lawyer who hasn’t held public office but who has been an aide to Clinton and Cuomo and has national political connections.

Advisers to Eve, who was born in Buffalo and lives in Manhattan, told The Buffalo News she will attempt to garner 25 percent of the convention delegates’ vote, the threshold needed to gain a spot on the primary ballot without gathering petition signatures. If she’s successful, the Democrats could have two African-American women vying for a post that has been held only by white men.

The one statewide-elected Democrat who has faced no upheaval this year is Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. The Great Neck Plaza resident, who has held the office since 2007, is expected to sail smoothly to the party’s nomination again this year.

Democrats are slated to officially endorse Hochul, DiNapoli and an attorney general candidate Wednesday; Cuomo Thursday.

Clinton made clear that the opponent who beat her in the 2016 election — Republican Donald Trump — and national Republicans will be the major theme for the Democrats this week.

“New York has led the way in fighting back against the divisive, hateful agenda of the ultra-conservatives in Washington and worked to create a fairer, more inclusive state for all,” Clinton said in a statement announcing her intent to appear at the convention.

Some Democrats are openly wondering whether having Hillary Clinton endorse Cuomo will have the desired impact, given the governor is facing a challenge from the left in Nixon, who says her opponent hasn’t been sufficiently progressive. Clinton faced similar criticism from the left in the 2016 presidential primaries.

“I think it’s a positive, but not a great one,” Doug Muzzio, a politics professor and pollster at Baruch College, said of Clinton’s backing. “It’s not a game changer.”

Jay Jacobs, the Nassau County Democratic Chairman and an ally of both Cuomo and Clinton, sought to dismiss second-guessing about the Clinton endorsement, saying there is “great value” in it.

“No matter the past attacks on her, voters know who she is and what she stands for,” Jacobs said. “Hillary Clinton represents the broadest spectrum, I think, of Democratic voters in New York. The myth that getting endorsed by Hillary Clinton is less than beneficial is just not borne out by the facts.”