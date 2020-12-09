ALBANY — State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli on Wednesday announced he will direct the massive state pension fund to end investments in all fossil fuel companies by 2040 to combat global warming.

DiNapoli, the sole trustee of the $226 billion fund, said he will also take interim steps to reduce support for current investments that contribute to global warming and to protect the fund’s investments as the global economy becomes greener and jobs and opportunities continue to develop.

"New York state’s pension fund is at the leading edge of investors addressing climate risk, because investing for the low-carbon future is essential to protect the fund’s long-term value," DiNapoli said. "Achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 will put the Fund in a strong position for the future."

Companies that fail to meet DiNapoli’s minimum standards to address climate change will lose or not receive investment from the fund, he said. DiNapoli said a review is underway of current fund investments in the energy sector using those standards. He said the review of nine oil companies is wrapping up soon and standards will next be developed for investments in oil extracted from shale and natural gas. That will be followed a review of investments in oil and gas exploration and production.

"Those that fail to meet our minimum standards may be removed from our portfolio," DiNapoli said. "Divestment is a last resort, but it is an investment tool we can apply to companies that consistently put our investment’s long-term value at risk."

DiNapoli is legally obligated to protect the investment of the fund, which serves more than 1 million state and local government workers, pensioners and beneficiaries.

The announcement was met with support from the Democratic-led Assembly and environmental groups.

Senate Finance Committee Chairwoman Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan) called DiNapoli’s plan "bold and responsible leadership."

She said the plan won’t just consider divesting from energy producers, but will also evaluate utilities, transportation and construction companies to make sure their emissions meet the new standards. She also said DiNapoli’s action will allow supporters to hold future comptrollers to adhere to the plan.

"I think this is a movement that will sweep through the whole country," Krueger said in a remote news conference of environmentalists who pushed for divestment.

Krueger said the way DiNapoli has structured the 2040 goal it will be "almost impossible … for another state comptroller to decide to reverse course." She said there will also be political pressure from the State Legislature and the growing environmental movement to make sure DiNapoli’s decision isn’t eroded.

Energy companies that produce fossil fuels have long been a major investment and top performer for pension funds, but DiNapoli has said the future for strong, reliable investments is transitioning to more environmentally safe companies as the economy changes and governments require more strict caps on emissions.

"This is the biggest pension fund to divest yet," said Bill McKibben, a nationally known environmental researcher who teaches at Middlebury College in Vermont. He noted Ireland and New York City have already divested from fossil fuel investments.

"Now in the next four year we hope and we will see how we phase out of fossil fuels," said Assistant Assembly Speaker Felix Ortiz (D-Brooklyn).