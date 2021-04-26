A pilot program launched last fall that allowed some New Yorkers to take their learner permit test online has been expanded statewide, the state Department of Motor Vehicles announced Monday.

"This new online permit test will make it faster and easier for New Yorkers to begin the process of applying for a driver learner permit from the comfort of their own homes, improving the overall customer experience while also reducing congestion in DMV offices," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement.

In September, Cuomo announced that New Yorkers with a reservation for an in-office learner's permit test — a precursor to obtaining a driver's license — would be allowed to take the exam online.

Cuomo said at the time that all permit applicants would be able to take the test online later that autumn. But the "limited" pilot program ended last fall and plans to immediately expand the program failed to materialize.

"The DMV is evaluating the results of that pilot and expects to offer the online test more widely in the coming weeks," DMV spokeswoman Lisa Koumjian told Newsday in January.

Even after passing the online test, applicants must still come to the DMV office to obtain their learner permit.

"We were excited to see so many New Yorkers take advantage of the online permit application during the pilot program and now, we are happy to offer this convenient option to all applicants across the state," said DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The permit test on average takes about 30 minutes to complete. A parent or guardian must supervise the test for 16- and 17-year-olds, and must accompany them to the DMV to finish the application process and certify that they supervised the test.