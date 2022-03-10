TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsRegion/State

NY DMV improves security on driver licenses, ID cards to prevent counterfeiting

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Print

Long Islanders can now receive new driver licenses, permits and nondriver ID cards that have improved security features to prevent counterfeiting, the New York DMV announced Thursday.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles began issuing the upgraded cards March 10 to those who apply for a new license or ID and those who renew or replace an existing document.

DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said the department introduced enhanced features every few years to stay at the "cutting edge of emerging trends." The agency's last new design was released in 2013.

"We are confident in the security features on our current ID documents," Schroeder said. "However, the new security features on our redesigned documents will keep us one step ahead of potential counterfeiters."

The new features on the cards are designed to verify their authenticity and to prevent tampering and counterfeiting, DMV officials said in a news release. Embossing on some of the cards' text and images can be felt; some designs can be verified by touch and the naked eye. The embedded chip on the Enhanced Driver License and nondriver ID cards are exposed, and the clear windows inside the new documents and the state seal have been redesigned via multiple laser imaging. The driver’s photo image also will display their birth month and year when the viewed from a certain angle.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

State & Region

Bags of plastic bottles are loaded onto a
Hochul proposes fundamental change in NYS recycling
Activity at mass vaccination sites across Long Island,
Mass vaccination sites across Long Island grow quiet
A woman pumps gas into her vehicle at
Attorney general: Be on alert for gas price gouging
LGBT officials led by their chairman, David Kilmnick,
NY health department ends LGBT Network contracts
A bill that passed the state Senate would
State bill would allow volunteer fire departments to bill for ambulance services
Trump supporters protest New York State's recently passed
NY bail reform: What the numbers tell — and don't tell
Didn’t find what you were looking for?