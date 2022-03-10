Long Islanders can now receive new driver licenses, permits and nondriver ID cards that have improved security features to prevent counterfeiting, the New York DMV announced Thursday.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles began issuing the upgraded cards March 10 to those who apply for a new license or ID and those who renew or replace an existing document.

DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said the department introduced enhanced features every few years to stay at the "cutting edge of emerging trends." The agency's last new design was released in 2013.

"We are confident in the security features on our current ID documents," Schroeder said. "However, the new security features on our redesigned documents will keep us one step ahead of potential counterfeiters."

The new features on the cards are designed to verify their authenticity and to prevent tampering and counterfeiting, DMV officials said in a news release. Embossing on some of the cards' text and images can be felt; some designs can be verified by touch and the naked eye. The embedded chip on the Enhanced Driver License and nondriver ID cards are exposed, and the clear windows inside the new documents and the state seal have been redesigned via multiple laser imaging. The driver’s photo image also will display their birth month and year when the viewed from a certain angle.