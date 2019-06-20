TODAY'S PAPER
Q&A on driver's licenses for immigrants in United States illegally 

A demonstrator shows his support for the driver's

A demonstrator shows his support for the driver's license measure at a rally at the state Capitol on Monday. Photo Credit: AP/Hans Pennink

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
 The New York Legislature Monday passed the Driver’s License Access and Privacy Act, often known as the Green Light Law, by a vote of 33 to 29 in the Senate. The State Assembly approved the measure 87 to 61 last week. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed the bill, which allows immigrants here illegally to obtain noncommercial driver’s licenses and learner’s permits, into law Monday.

Here is what you need to know about the law:

What is the purpose of the new law?

What proof of identity does an applicant need to apply for a driver’s license?

Does an applicant have to take a written test? A road test?

How does this relate to the federal Real ID program?

What license classifications does the law apply to? 

Can an applicant go to any DMV office to get a driver’s license?

How long is the driver’s license good for?

What kind of information can’t be disclosed about an applicant?

When does the law go into effect?

