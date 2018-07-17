TODAY'S PAPER
State Police: East Northport man killed in off-road vehicle crash

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com
State Police are investigating the death of an East Northport man in an off-road vehicle crash upstate over the weekend.

Jeff Kuhn, 53, was sitting in the front seat of a 2019 Polaris utility terrain vehicle at 5:41 p.m. Saturday when it failed to negotiate a curve on Brand Hollow Road in the town of Durham and traveled off the east shoulder and hit a tree, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, Scott Colleran, 51, of Lindenhurst, was treated at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson for undisclosed injuries. Three other passengers were in the vehicle backseat, one of which was treated for undisclosed injuries, authorities said.

