Early voting in NY starts Saturday

Voting is about to become easier for New Yorkers.

The state will become the 39th to allow residents to participate in “early voting,” as 248 sites open Saturday from Long Island to the Great Lakes to the Canadian border.

For a nine-day period ending Sunday, Nov. 3, residents may go to their local early voting site — it’s not necessarily the same place where you usually vote — and cast a ballot for the Nov. 5 election.

The roll out has been bumpy. Counties are in charge of designating sites and hours of operation, so there is no uniform, statewide process. Some counties have a lot more sites than others. Dozens of upstate counties have just one site.

Further, the state government didn’t immediately let flow the $10 million earmarked to help counties, slowing down efforts to plan and cover the costs.

It will be a learning curve, lawmakers have said. They know they will have to make improvements in time for the 2020 election, where turnout is expected to be heavy. They already have scheduled a Nov. 20 hearing to review New York’s first foray into early voting.

But this year will be a start, they say, for making voting more convenient.

"For too long, voters have had to jump through hoops to exercise their Constitutional right,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) said. Early voting, she said, will help “empower more New Yorkers to have their voices heard."

