Long Island — and New York City — residents on Thursday felt 4.1 earthquake that shook Delaware, the U.S. Geological Service said.

“That is a pretty small earthquake,” a USGS spokeswoman said by telephone.

“It apparently shook up quite a few people. I see it was felt in New York City,” she said, explaining that individuals who felt the quake can file reports on the agency’s website.

“I see reports of what is termed weak or light shaking,” she said.

The earthquake, centered about 6.2 miles northeast of Dover, Delaware and 136 miles from New York City, occurred at 4:48 p.m., the spokeswoman said. It was difficult to immediately predict if there would be aftershocks, she said.

The Delaware quake is a rare seismological occurrence for the U.S. Northeast, officials said, with the temblor’s strength equaling the estimated magnitude of an 1871 quake that was believed to be the largest ever in the state.

Brian Casey, an attorney based in Lake Success, said he felt the temblor in his office building between Marcus Avenue and Union Turnpike shortly before 5 p.m.

It was two or three seconds of anxiety, he said.

“It felt like I was going up and down and the building was going up and down,” he said. He glanced out the window, he added, thinking the movement may have been caused by a heavy truck trundling down the road with such force that it rattled the pillars of the building.

“I turned around and one of my co-workers was coming down the hall with the big-eyes look,” he said.

Casey sent a text about 4:48 p.m. to his wife, Kathryn, who was in Westbury, and she responded with an “OMG! I’m freaking out,” adding that she was glad she wasn’t the only one to feel the jolt.

“It’s not something you feel every day,” Casey said.

With AP