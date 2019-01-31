TODAY'S PAPER
Fire destroys landmark New Jersey plant amid frigid temperatures

Authorities say no injuries were reported in the blaze, which apparently began in a nearby warehouse. 

Fire crews have been battling a large blaze at a landmark New Jersey paper plant amid frigid temperatures. Crews were called Wednesday afternoon to the Marcal Paper Mills in Elmwood Park. No injuries were immediately reported. (Credit: WABC)

By The Associated Press
ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. — A landmark New Jersey paper plant has been destroyed by fire.

Fire crews from around the area were called late Wednesday afternoon to the Marcal Paper Mills in Elmwood Park. They battled the blaze for several hours amid frigid weather but were unable to save the structure or the iconic red sign that was visible for years along Route 80.

Authorities say no injuries were reported in the blaze, which apparently began in a nearby warehouse. Roughly 200 people work at the mill, but it's unclear how many were there.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. The fire and related issues forced some nearby schools to cancel classes for Thursday.

The fire is the second reported this month at the site. Another large fire occurred there in 2017.

