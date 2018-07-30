ALBANY — All seven Democratic county executives statewide, including both on Long Island, have endorsed Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for re-election, while his Democratic primary opponent, activist Cynthia Nixon, was endorsed by a national liberal group opposing President Donald Trump.

Monday’s endorsements mark attempts by each candidate to demonstrate broader Democratic appeal as the September primary approaches.

Nixon struck first. She announced the endorsement by the group called Indivisible, a national liberal group. Nixon called Cuomo a Republican enabler for his past support of breakaway Democrats in the now-defunct Independent Democratic Conference, which helped Republicans continue their longtime control the Senate.

“This September, voters in New York will have a choice: to support the status quo that has failed to deliver on progressive promises for years, or to choose bold new leadership,” said Leah Greenberg, Indivisible's founder and co-executive director.

Hours later, Cuomo held a campaign-like rally with supportive health care unions in which he unleashed some of his most fiery criticisms of Trump.

Cuomo said Trump’s hard-line immigration policies and dismantling of Obamacare were “garbage” measures, Trump’s rhetoric is “ugly” and that Trump doesn't care about the environment. Then Cuomo’s running mate, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, took the podium to declare that Cuomo is “the leader of the resistance.”

Cuomo’s campaign, which has tried to cast Nixon, a Manhattan actress, as New York City-centric, also announced Monday that Cuomo has the endorsement of all seven Democratic county executives.

“Andrew Cuomo has stood up and fought to protect the people of Long Island from Trump’s harmful repeal of state and local deductibility, safeguarded our immigrant families, and is fighting to protect a woman’s right to choose,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

“While some people seem to only care about New York City,” said Suffolk County Executive Steven Bellone, “Andrew Cuomo has been Suffolk County's biggest champion. You cannot be the governor of the State of New York without understanding the needs of the people of Long Island.”