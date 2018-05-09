ALBANY — Republican women in the State Senate on Wednesday called on former New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman to turn over his entire campaign fund — $8.5 million — to anti-domestic violence programs.

Their demand came on the heels of Schneiderman’s resignation late Monday, when The New Yorker magazine revealed that four women had accused Schneiderman of choking, slapping and threatening them.

For years, Schneiderman “portrayed himself as a supporter of the #MeToo movement and a champion of women,” the seven female Republicans in the State Senate said in a statement. “This was a lie — he was a fraud and a hypocrite.”

The lawmakers noted that Schneiderman had recently made headlines by filing a lawsuit against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein over alleged sexual assualts.

“This is a man who stood out in front on this issue,” Sen. Elaine Phillips (R-Flower Hill), a coalition member, said in an interview on Wednesday at the State Capitol. “He was prosecuting individuals, accusing individuals . . . He is sitting on millions of dollars of campaign funds — do the right thing, buddy.”

New York campaign finance laws do not place heavy restrictions on how funds like Schneiderman’s can be used. Several recently indicted politicians — such as former Senate leader Dean Skelos or ex-Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver — have used campaign funds to pay for criminal defense fees.

Schneiderman hasn’t been charged with any crime, but at least two district attorneys have begun investigations into the actions described in The New Yorker. His attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.