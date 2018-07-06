TODAY'S PAPER
Former AG Eric Schneiderman begins collecting $64,000 pension

Schneiderman, who resigned after women he dated accused him of assault, began collecting his $63,948-a-year pension in June, state officials said. 

Former New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman

Former New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in Manhattan on Sept. 6, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Seth Wenig

By Michael Gormley michael.gormley@newsday.com
ALBANY — Former New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman, who resigned after women he dated accused him of assault, has begun to collect his $63,948-a-year pension, state officials confirmed Friday.

Schneiderman, a Democrat, collected his first monthly check of $5,329 in June, according to the state comptroller’s office, which supervises pension checks.

Schneiderman resigned after four women accused him in a New Yorker article of physically assaulting them. Schneiderman has denied the allegations.

He resigned hours after the article was posted online and amid the growing  #MeToo

movement of women making sexual harassment allegations public.

Schneiderman was making $151,084 a year in his second term as attorney general. He began his state political career in 1998 in the state Senate, representing a Manhattan district.

