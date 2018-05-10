ALBANY — Preet Bharara, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan who was fired by President Donald Trump in March, said in his regular podcast Thursday that he had been approached by several people to run for state attorney general.

“In respect to what I will do about the election in November, that’s for another day,” Bharara said on his podcast, “Stay Tuned.” “So we’ll see.”

The Legislature is moving forward to fill the position vacated late Monday by Eric Schneiderman, who was accused of physical abuse by four women. Schneiderman’s term ends Dec. 31, but Bharara — whose investigations as a prosecutor made him wildly unpopular in Albany — said he had ruled out seeking an appointment to the job.

As U.S. attorney, he prosecuted several members and executive branch aides on corruption charges. Bharara’s investigation of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration led to several prosecutions.

On his Thursday podcast, Bharara criticized the Albany culture as a pay-to-play morass, saying he did not trust the Legislature to pick the best person to replace Schneiderman.

“It’s unclear how fair that process will be,” Bharara said. “It does have the look and feel of a backroom deal, and it’s not something I want to be part of.”

He urged the Legislature to allow Acting Attorney General Barbara Underwood to fill the post until Schneiderman’s successor is determined in the fall elections.

Bharara’s supporters have been encouraging him to seek the office.

“I think he would be a formidable candidate if he chose to run,” said Bradley Simon, a former federal prosecutor. “He has the name recognition, and has a reputation for having accomplished quite a lot.”