NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — Authorities say two explosions and a fire at a cosmetics factory in the Hudson Valley about an hour north of New York City have left 13 people injured, including five firefighters caught in the second blast.

New Windsor town Supervisor George Green tells The Associated Press that the first explosion occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Verla International cosmetics factory. He says firefighters were inside when the second explosion occurred.

Green says the injured include a firefighter who was being taken to the burn unit at Westchester Medical Center.

Crews are battling the blaze early Monday afternoon. Green says fire crews from across Orange County and from neighboring counties responded, along with hazardous materials teams.

There was no word yet on a cause.

The factory is located about a half mile from the town hall and police station in New Windsor, 55 miles north of New York City.