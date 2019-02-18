ALBANY — Felons would be able to serve on juries in New York under a bill making its way through the State Legislature.

The bill with strong sponsors in the Senate and Assembly has already passed 12-3 in the Senate Judiciary Committee and is on the upcoming calendars for the Senate, where it could be voted on as early as this month.

If passed, the measure would make New York just the third state to allow felons to serve on juries. Colorado and Maine already allow felons on trial juries. About 8 percent of the population, or 19 million people nationwide, have felony convictions.

“If a person has completed the sentence for a felony, that person should be considered rehabilitated and given the opportunity to the full rights of citizenship, including the right to serve on a jury,” according to the memo for the bill sponsored by Sen. Brian Benjamin (D-Manhattan).

Opposition to such a bill includes the American Bar Association and the Senate’s Republican minority.

“Allowing a coldblooded killer to sit in judgment of a defendant on trial for murder or a rapist to decide the fate of an individual accused of serious sex crimes, isn’t reform,” Scott Reif, spokesman for the Senate GOP, said Monday. “It’s tilting the criminal justice system away from innocent victims and their families.”

The bill could be another progressive measure that could tug at a rift in the Democrat-controlled Senate between liberal urban members and more moderate suburban members.

James M. Binnall, a professor of law and criminology at the California State University in Long Beach, said the opposition to felons serving on jurors is usually based on a belief that felons lack the character needed to serve and that they would be prejudiced against prosecutors. A frequent objection is that one juror with a bias against police or prosecutors could force a hung jury, he said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I have found no evidence of that in any of my research,” said Binnall, himself a convicted felon from a past drunken driving charge. His research included showing a video of a trial to people including felons, then studying them as they deliberated over the charge.

He said he found no bias, and found the felons focused on the seriousness of the issue.

“The convicted felons I spoke with welcomed the opportunity to serve and they bring a unique perspective and knowledge,” Binnall said in an interview Monday.

If such a large and diverse state as New York allowed felons to serve to juries, Brinnall said the movement would be huge, and probably start a domino effect of states taking up the issue.

The bill is in the Assembly’s Judiciary Committee where it is sponsored by veteran Assemb. Jeffrion Aubry (D-Queens), a leader on criminal justice issues in the legislature.

A spokesman for Benjamin, the prime sponsor, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.