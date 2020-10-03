TODAY'S PAPER
NY to get $35 million in FEMA funding for Isaias storm recovery

A work crew on Northern Boulevard in Oyster

A work crew on Northern Boulevard in Oyster Bay on Aug. 5, after Tropical Storm Isaias. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
President Donald Trump has approved $35 million in FEMA aid to assist New York, following the damage by Tropical Storm Isaias, which left Long Islanders in the dark in August, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday.

"The funding will allow the state and local governments to respond to the need and storm recovery," Cuomo said in a statement. "I'm grateful for the federal assistance and the speedy resolution."

In August, the storm swept through the Island, causing more than 645,000 outages and left about 503,000 customers without power for up to eight days.

The Long Island Power Authority board of trustees on Sept. 23 approved a measure to allow it to borrow up to $350 million as a "bridge" loan to cover the costs of restoration from Isaias until the utility received reimbursement from the federal government.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

