ALBANY — Senate Republican leader John Flanagan, who last led the GOP’s Senate majority in 2018, said he won't run for reelection in November.

"I will not be seeking reelection to the New York State Senate," Flanagan said. "The wide array of emotions I am experiencing in making this decision are balanced by knowing that I am making the best decision for me and for my family."

Republicans lost the majority in the 2018 elections after controlling the Senate for most of a half-century. But voter enrollment statewide has grown steadily for Democrats, giving them a 2-to-1 advantage.

Flanagan (R-East Northport) was first elected to the Senate in 2002 and was majority leader from 2015 to 2018, succeeding longtime Majority Leader Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre), who was ousted after being indicted on corruption charges. Skelos later was convicted.

Flanagan became minority leader after the 2018 Democratic wave swept the Republicans out of Senate control.

Flanagan been a state legislator for 34 years. He first was elected to the state Assembly in 1986, to a seat vacated by the death of his father.