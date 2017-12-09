TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
NewsRegion/State

Gas prices continue to decline in New Jersey

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

TRENTON, N.J. - (AP) -- Drivers are once again seeing a reduction in prices at the pumps in New Jersey.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.52, which is down 3 cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.32 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year.

This marks the fourth straight week that gas prices have fallen in New Jersey.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.47, down 2 cents from last week. The national average from a year ago was $2.20.

Analysts say it's likely that pump prices will continue to fall through the end of the year, especially if the trend of low demand and high production continues.

Associated
By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

John Ball from North Merrick, a Marine Vietnam Lawmakers join vets in call for action on disease
Nassau County police investigate the fatal crash on Police: Pedestrian killed by vehicle
The 2,812-foot long Ponquogue Bridge, spanning across Shinnecock Possible wind farm sites off LI identified
Max Connolly, 10, left, and his brother, Oliver Santa arrives by car after biplane grounded
Dreidels in Rabbi Howard Buechler's collection are on Dreidels spin ‘miracles in your life’ at Hanukkah
William Havel, of Rockville Centre, was arrested Thursday, Cops: Man asleep at wheel had illegal guns