Gas prices continue to decline in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. - (AP) -- Drivers are once again seeing a reduction in prices at the pumps in New Jersey.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.52, which is down 3 cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.32 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year.

This marks the fourth straight week that gas prices have fallen in New Jersey.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.47, down 2 cents from last week. The national average from a year ago was $2.20.

Analysts say it's likely that pump prices will continue to fall through the end of the year, especially if the trend of low demand and high production continues.