NEW YORK — With a charge that Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has brought corruption and shame to New Yorkers while driving young New Yorkers to seek jobs in other states, Marc Molinaro accepted the Republican nomination for governor Wednesday and asked: “Are you ready to believe in New York again?”

Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive, promised a “bold property tax cut” and an end to “corporate welfare” that he said Cuomo has used in multibillion dollar economic development programs for corporations, at the expense of everyday New Yorkers who pay some of the nation’s highest taxes.

Molinaro quoted former Republican Gov. Teddy Roosevelt, as well as former Gov. Mario Cuomo, in calling for a new Republican initiative.

“I look out from this podium into the eyes of New York Republicans seated here, but also into those of Democrats and independents who may be watching at home or online, to liberals, conservatives, and moderates: gay, straight, black, white, Asian, Latino, young, old, married and unmarried, to those able to pay their bills and those struggling too hard,” Molinaro said in his acceptance speech.

“I speak to you all from the depths of my soul in saying: I care. I know what it means to struggle. I know what it’s like to need a helping hand. And, I care about making your life a little better, a little fuller and a lot easier,” he said. “Teddy Roosevelt was right. We don’t say it enough. ‘Nobody cares how much you know, until they know how much you care.’ Indeed.”

Molinaro also invoked the late Gov. Mario Cuomo against his son.

“A former New York governor addressed this point for those looking to run for office: ‘Decide exactly what you want to achieve,’ he said some years ago. ‘Do you want to help people, or do you want to be powerful?’ ” Molinaro said.

“What Mario Cuomo was saying, was that one should seek public office to do good, not to feed one’s ego or career needs,” Molinaro said. “Bullies and megalomaniacs need not apply.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cuomo is facing a challenge for the Democratic nomination by activist-actress Cynthia Nixon, who also has the liberal Working Families Party line. The Democrats are nominating their slate at their convention on Long Island Wednesday and Thursday.

In a half-filled Manhattan ballroom, Republicans chanted, “Cuomo’s Gotta Go” and called for cleaning up Albany.

“The golden age of corruption has flourished under Andrew Cuomo,” said Assembly Republican leader Brian Kolb (R-Canandaigua), who ran for governor before dropping out this spring.

In nominating Molinaro, Kolb said Molinaro entered the Dutchess County executive’s office with a deficit, which he turned into a surplus without raising taxes.

Democrats have more than a 2:1 voter enrollment advantage over Republicans and the GOP hasn’t held a statewide office in more than a decade.

“I know there are naysayers out there who say that Republicans can’t win in New York State,” Kolb said. “We’re outnumbered, we’re always outspent, but no one outworks us and no one outworks Marc Molinaro.”