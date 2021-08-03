Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, according to AG's report

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo violated state and federal laws by sexually harassing multiple women, including current and former staffers, and fostered a toxic work environment and tried to retaliate against accusers, f finding released today by State Attorney General Letitia James that renewed widespread calls for the governor to resign.

The governor’s conduct included unwanted groping, kissing and hugging younger women and making inappropriate comments, the 165-page report said. He enabled a "toxic" workplace that enabled the harassment to occur, the report concludes. The governor's conduct also violated his administration's own anti-harassment policies, the report said.

James said investigators talked to 179 individuals, as well as examining documents, texts, photographs, emails and audio files. The report included two previously unreported harassment allegations -- including one from a female state trooper of Cuomo's personal security detail who testified about frequent unwanted touching.

The evidence "revealed a deeply disturbing yet clear picture" about the governor’s conduct, James said.

"This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law," James said.

The governor planned to issue a response at 1 p.m.

Joon Kim, one of the attorneys hired by James to conduct the probe, said Cuomo's conduct "clearly meets, and far exceeds" the legal standard used to determine workplace harassment.

"It was a culture where you could not say no to the governor and if you upset him or his senior staff you would be written off, cast aside or worse," Kim said. "But at the same time the witnesses described a culture that normalized and overlooked everyday flirtations, physical intimacy and inappropriate comments by the governor."

The report comes at the end of a five-month probe by James’ investigators that rocked the New York political world, launched a separate impeachment inquiry and imperiled the future of the third-term governor, who is engulfed in multiple investigations beyond sexual harassment.

Further, the report was delivered less than a week before an impeachment committee launched by the state Assembly is set to meet next.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) called the details of the report "gut-wrenching." He stopped short of calling for Cuomo to resign but said the Democrat-led Assembly "will have more to say in the very near future."

But others stepped up their demands for Cuomo's resignation.

"Now that the investigation is complete and the allegations have been substantiated, it should be clear to everyone that he can no longer serve as governor," Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) said. "Our highest elected offices must reflect the values and integrity that they profess and New Yorkers hold dear."

The sexual harassment inquiry began after number of former and current administration staff members had accused Cuomo of making unwanted sexual advances. At least one woman has alleged the governor groped her. Another has said the 63-year-old governor attempted to groom her for a sexual relationship.

The harassment allegations were the spark that led to the investigation by the attorney general’s office and the commencement of an impeachment inquiry by the state Assembly – imperiling the future of the third-term governor.

The probes have widened beyond sexual harassment.

Investigators are looking also at the undercounting of nursing home deaths amid the pandemic, Cuomo’s $5.1 million deal for a pandemic memoir, priority access to COVID-19 testing for Cuomo family members and other influential people, and allegations about Cuomo’s "vaccine czar" possibly pressuring county leaders to support the embattled governor while holding out access to the vaccine.

Separately, the U.S. Justice Department has been investigating the nursing home matter.

Cuomo allies have called the allegations false and politically motivated.

The sexual harassment claims became public in December. Former aide Lindsey Boylan accused Cuomo of harassing her routinely and trying to kiss her, and said he once suggested a game of strip poker aboard his state-owned jet.

After Boylan went public, Charlotte Bennett, another former aide, said Cuomo made sexual overtures and once asked her if she ever had sex with older men. She has said she believes the governor was "grooming" her to have a sexual relationship.

Another current aide, who has remained anonymous, told a newspaper Cuomo contrived to have her come to the governor’s mansion alone, allegedly to help him with his mobile phone. Once she was there, she said he groped her.

Cuomo staff called Boylan’s accounts "simply false."

Cuomo said he "never made advances" toward Bennett, that he meant to act as a mentor and he didn’t intend to act "in any way that was inappropriate."

Publicly, the governor changed his tone in talking about the allegations that were first leveled in March, going from a choked-up general apology to defiantly declaring he’s done nothing wrong — all while subtly suggesting the investigation shouldn’t necessarily be the last word.

"I have tried to be respectful of the process, but at the same time it has been very difficult letting people make accusations and not responding," Cuomo said earlier this year. "And people have only heard one side of the story. I can’t tell you how eager I am to tell my side of the story."

Cuomo spent all day July 17 in Manhattan where he was scheduled to give a deposition to investigators.