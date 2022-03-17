ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul, under pressure on crime issues, has a new package of public safety proposals that includes allowing judges to set bail on a wider array of charges.

Hochul, a Democrat running for election in the fall, has a 10-point plan obtained by Newsday that would make more crimes "bail eligible," including those involving weapons and any occurring on a subway or bus against a passenger or employee.

It also would allow judges to set bail for a defendant who has been charged with multiple offenses within 18 months even if none of the individual charges are serious enough to have warranted bail restrictions. The New York Post first reported the Hochul plan.

Hochul has been under pressure from New York Mayor Eric Adams, as well as almost all of the other Democratic and Republican candidates for governor.

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), who has been calling Hochul too soft on crime, said Thursday the governor’s plan was "copied and pasted from my 15-point crime plan that I released months ago."

The state’s new bail law, adopted in 2019 and amended in 2020, eliminated the use of bail for detaining anyone on most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies.

Any bail changes would have to be approved by the Democratic-dominated State Assembly and Senate, where leaders have said others are wrongly blaming the state law for a national spike in crime.