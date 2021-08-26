ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday publicly introduced her choice for lieutenant governor, Sen. Brian Benjamin of Harlem, who provides strong progressive credentials for the Hochul administration and balance for Hochul’s 2022 campaign for a full term.

"It’s not about any of us, it’s about all of us," Benjamin, 44, a Democrat, said in an outdoor announcement in Harlem. "Our community needed government to work, and that’s what we will do for New York state."

He said government should help give young people reasons to have faith in their future, to have faith that hard work will give them a life they might not think possible.

Benjamin said he learned of that hope from his mother and stepfather, who sat in the front row.

"They taught me to show up every day, to work hard, it doesn’t matter what title you have," he said. "What matters is what’s in your heart, what do you believe? What are you willing to fight for. That’s what I learned from my parents."

Benjamin thanked Hochul, calling her "my friend, my sister, my governor, Kathy Hochul!"

Hochul called Benjamin her "dear friend," a partner who worked with her on the streets of Harlem to register voters and get people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Benjamin succeeds Hochul, the lieutenant governor who rose to governor on Tuesday after Andrew M. Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

Hochul said Benjamin is her "partner, someone who will work with me side by side, in the trenches … in every corner of New York state, with a real focus on New York City."

Benjamin is the senior assistant majority leader in the Senate under Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. He is among a cadre of young progressives who helped pass criminal justice legislation that includes ending bail in most cases so poor, often minority defendants no longer languish in jail. The bail law is a flashpoint in New York politics as a prized win for liberal Democrats as well as a target for Republicans who say it releases dangerous people into communities.

Benjamin will be sworn in in September, timing that will allow a special election to be held to fill his Senate seat in Harlem.