Governor asks for expedited disaster declaration for NY in wake of Ida's destruction 

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a request for an expedited major disaster declaration to President Joe Biden Sunday following the storm that brought record-breaking rainfall last week. Credit: NY Governor's Office

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a request for an expedited major disaster declaration Sunday that would deliver millions of dollars, if approved by President Joe Biden, to communities recovering from Ida’s record-breaking and deadly rainfall.

Hochul said at a news conference in Manhattan Sunday at least 1,200 homes were damaged by the rain.

New York suffered at least $50 million in damages as a result of last week’s storm, the remnants of the once-powerful hurricane that devastated the southeast earlier this month. It brought up to nine inches of rain to parts of Long Island, flooded roadways and homes and killed 17 people.

"This requests I signed and submitted to President Biden can secure the financial resources that are due to New Yorkers who suffered unimaginable devastation as a result of the storm," Hochul said. "I have seen the heartbreak and pain of these families firsthand, and I pledge not to forget them and to ensure they get the resources they need to recover."

New Yorkers impacted by the storm could use the money for temporary housing, crisis counseling, unemployment assistance, home repairs and legal services, Hochul said.

Hochul also said she has identified $378 million in previously awarded FEMA funding that can be used to bolster the New York City subway system and other infrastructure against extreme weather.

Biden pledged to help those impacted by the storm in conversations with Hochul and other governors immediately following the storm.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Gov. Hochul on Ida recovery efforts
