ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul will select State Sen. Brian Benjamin to be her lieutenant governor pick, a source familiar with the decision said Wednesday.

The announcement could come as early as Thursday at an event in New York.

Benjamin, 44, has represented a district covering Harlem, East Harlem and Manhattan’s Upper West Side since June 2017. He serves as chair of the Senate’s Budget and Revenue Committee and as Senior Assistant Majority Leader.

Hochul, a Buffalo Democrat, previously said her pick for lieutenant governor would be from New York City as she looked for someone who could handle the job but also help 2022 election bid.