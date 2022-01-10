Long Island’s five Democratic state senators are endorsing Gov. Kathy Hochul for election rather than backing challenger Rep. Tom Suozzi.

Sens. John Brooks (D-Seaford), Jim Gaughran (D-Northport), Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), Anna Kaplan (D-Great Neck) and Kevin Thomas (D-Levittown) officially will announce their endorsement Tuesday.

In statements to Newsday, the Democrats praised Hochul's work on the pandemic and small business, public safety and transparency in government.

"Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York has not missed a beat. We've continued to build back from COVID-19 even with the rise of new variants. Economic recovery is in full force, with more New Yorkers each day getting back to work," Brooks said. "The governor has carried out the business of government in the toughest of circumstances, making it clear that she is the best choice to lead us through these tough times and into better days."

Hochul, a Buffalo Democrat, had been New York’s lieutenant governor for nearly seven years before becoming its first woman governor when Andrew M. Cuomo resigned in August.

Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) is a three-term congressman who is running for governor this year. New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams also has declared his candidacy in what would be a June primary. Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has weighed jumping in the race as well.