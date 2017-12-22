TODAY'S PAPER
Home Depot helps NY woman whose snowman was stolen

By The Associated Press
COLONIE, N.Y. - Home Depot lent a hand to an upstate New York woman whose Christmas decorations were stolen earlier this week.

WTEN-TV reports a Norma Tarullo was dismayed to find her holiday decorations had been stolen from her Colonie home on Monday. Tarullo says someone stole her snowman decoration from her porch.

Home Depot heard Tarullo's story and made a special delivery Thursday. The store replaced Tarullo's snowman and gave her a couple other decorations as well.

Tarullo says the donation represents what Christmas is about.

