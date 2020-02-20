TROY — President Donald Trump’s director of immigration enforcement on Thursday rejected Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's compromise to restore New Yorkers to "trusted traveler" programs that allow pre-certified people to go through airports and border crossings more quickly.

Instead, Customs Director Matthew Albence said Cuomo has created a law enforcement crisis.

At issue is New York’s Green Light Law, effective Dec. 14, which provides driver’s licenses to people living in the country illegally. The law also denies driver’s license records to the federal immigration offices because Cuomo fears the records will be used to harass and deport those living in the country illegally.

In reaction, the federal Department of Homeland Security suspended New Yorkers from joining or extending their membership in “trusted traveler” programs such as Global Entry that allows pre-certified travelers to speed through border checkpoints in airports, seaports and highways. The popular PreCheck program isn't affected.

Albence on Thursday wouldn’t discuss any progress in the standoff on the issue between Cuomo and Trump. Instead, he said the issue isn’t about immigration, but about catching criminals including rapists, murderers and child sex rings.

“This is a pre-9/11 mentality in a post 9/11 world,” said Albence said. He spoke at an upstate sheriff’s office flanked by two dozen upstate law enforcement officials.

Albence said New York’s Green Light Law, effective Dec. 14 to provide driver’s licenses to those living in the country illegally is risking the lives of New Yorkers and police officers nationwide.

Safe, effective law enforcement “depends on getting the right piece of information, in the right hands, at the right time,” Albence said at the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office as protesters chanted and banged on windows loudly enough to briefly drown out the speakers inside.

He and a string of other law enforcement from Republican-dominated counties insisted Cuomo is making the state less safe and that the federal officers need all driver’s license records.

Cuomo’s compromise of providing driver’s licenses only to those applying for the trusted traveler programs isn’t enough, Albence said.

“Politicians have chosen to place their interests over your well-being,” Albence said at the press conference.

Asked how driver’s licenses could help catch a rapist or murderer, Albence said they are often needed to obtain search warrants or to identify the owners of automobiles. Asked if he thought such criminals would have accurate driver’s licenses or auto registrations, he said he wants to have the records because many of them may use them in air travel and for other purposes.

“Information is the lifeblood of law enforcement,” he said.

Offering information to the federal government "isn't enough," Cuomo said in response to Albence's press conference.

“They cannot have access to the database by state law,” Cuomo said Thursday. “They want access to a database to undocumented people who have done nothing wrong. If a person committed a crime … the FBI knows they want just undocumented people living peacefully … so they can disrupt families and continue their … pure political crusade.”

“It’s political extortion,” Cuomo said.

Outside the sheriff’s office, protesters chanted against ICE operations that have arrested and deported people living in the country illegally who weren’t committing crime, some of whom have lived peacefully in the U.S. for years.

“Immigration under attack!” and “Abolish ICE!” were among the chants.