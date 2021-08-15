Incoming New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday she’ll name a lieutenant from New York City and pledged to cooperate with other ongoing investigations into the Cuomo Administration.

Hochul, appearing on CBS’s "Face the Nation," said she had narrowed her selection for her top deputy "in terms of the geographic area" to New York City, noting her own roots upstate, but she stopped short of naming a potential candidate.

"I want someone who lives there and someone who understands the challenges firsthand," Hochul said, adding that she will announce her appointee after she is sworn-in to replace outgoing Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Aug. 24.

Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday following a five-month investigation by Attorney General Letitia James that concluded in a 165-page report that he had sexually harassed 11 women and cultivated a toxic work environment.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx), announced Friday that state legislators would discontinue an impeachment inquiry into Cuomo, citing the governor’s resignation. Heastie has faced pushback from some state Democrats who have argued the Assembly’s investigation should have continued.

Asked about those critical of Heastie’s decision, Hochul said she has "full faith" in the speaker’s decision, and pledged to cooperate with other investigations into Cuomo, including a federal inquiry into his administration’s handling of nursing homes during the onset of the pandemic.

"There are other investigations that are on the outside that I have pledged the full support and transparency of my administration in furthering those as necessary," Hochul said.

Appearing later on CNN’s "State of the Union," Hochul said she will "be looking at the possibility of mandates" when asked about requiring proof of vaccination to enter indoor facilities.

"I will get this right," Hochul said. "I want to just assure people that circumstances continue to change, and I don't want to have a hard and fast rule from day one."