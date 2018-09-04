ALBANY — Two candidates for governor have withstood challenges to their petitions to secure lines on the November ballot, a state record showed Tuesday.

Stephanie Miner, former Syracuse mayor running on the bipartisan Service to America Movement line; and Libertarian candidate Larry Sharpe have met the state Board of Elections review of their petitions, which had to include at least 15,000 signatures. They had faced some general objections subject to a basic review, but the deadline to file the required follow-up of specific objections was Thursday and no specific challenges were received as of Monday, according to the state Board of Elections.

However, in the unlikely event that an objection was lost in the mail but dated by last Thursday, specific objections could be considered in coming weeks, said board spokesman John Conklin.

Frequent candidate Jimmy McMillan of his Rent Is Too Damn High Party faces some specific objections to his petitions, and those will be reviewed, Conklin said. McMillan said in an interview that he may not challenge the objections, which would include a potentially costly and lengthy court fight.

Miner, 48, is the former state co-chairwoman of the state Democratic Committee, but is running on the new Service to America Movement line after several conflicts with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, the head of the state Democratic Party.

“New Yorkers will have a real choice in November,” Miner said Tuesday. “There will be an experienced, nonpartisan team on the ballot that rejects the corrupt status quo of both major parties and offers real solutions.”

Miner retired from the mayor’s office because of term limits. She secured nearly 45,000 signatures on her petitions, according to her campaign.

Sharpe, 50, is more actively campaigning statewide. He is a business consultant who started his own trucking company, and is a former teacher and Marine. He is running on a platform to lower taxes, reduce the size of government and combat corruption in Albany.

McMillan, 71,a frequent candidate for office, has been a longtime activist for tenant rights and veterans.

“It’s a difficult case to win,” McMillan said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Sharpe didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Sept. 13 Democratic primary for governor is between Cuomo and activist and actress Cynthia Nixon. The Republican nominee for the general election is Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive.